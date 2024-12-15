Sara H. Kornblatt

Law Partner | Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Sara Kornblatt is a partner at Gibbs Giden, specializing in construction project development, claims and complex litigation. She expertly drafts and negotiates bid documents, contracts and agreements for owners, contractors and subcontractors and has successfully represented clients before the California Court of Appeal, including the notable case Lydig Construction, Inc. v. Martinez Steel Corporation. Kornblatt’s experience spans all stages of litigation, from discovery to arbitration, making her an asset at any project phase. Recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Woman of Influence, she is also active in the ABA Forum on Construction Law and the California Lawyers Association. Before practicing law, her background in real estate development further enriched her insight into client challenges in the construction industry.

