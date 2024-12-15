(Patrick T. Power/Photo by Patrick T. Power)

CEO & President | Delta Dental Of California & Affiliates

Healthcare/Life Sciences

In January 2024, Sarah Chavarria became the first-ever female CEO of Delta Dental, leading the organization through a transformative phase with a focus on addressing oral healthcare inequities for underserved populations, particularly women and aging adults. Her leadership emphasizes integrating dental, primary and specialty care to create a streamlined patient experience. Chavarria has led initiatives such as “Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts,” in collaboration with the American Heart Association, raising awareness of the link between oral and cardiovascular health. Throughout her tenure, she has helped the company surpass $10 billion in revenue and achieve record customer retention rates while transforming the organizational culture to prioritize employee engagement and open communication.