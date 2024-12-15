Sarah Gabrielle Hartman

Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Sarah Gabrielle Hartman is a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, specializing in complex commercial disputes, intellectual property, entertainment litigation and hospitality disputes. Recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in IP by World IP Review in 2024, she has been featured in The Best Lawyers in America® and named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers. Hartman is a pioneer in the FemTech (women’s health technology) legal space, having established and shaped her firm’s FemTech & HealthTech group. She is dedicated to advancing women’s health technology and has published articles and participated in podcasts on the subject. Committed to pro bono work and community involvement, Hartman serves on grant committees and mentors young attorneys.

