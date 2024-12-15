(Jeff Weiner)

Vice President | Fortress Investment Group LLC

Sarah Hazani is the vice president at Fortress Investment Group LLC, where she oversees properties on the West Coast and manages business operations within the industrial team. A cum laude graduate from the University of Southern California with a degree in business administration and real estate finance, she began her career at American Realty Advisors. Hazani then joined QIC, managing regional shopping malls and development projects like the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. Active in advancing women in commercial real estate, she served as the 2023 president of Commercial Real Estate Women Los Angeles (CREW-LA), leading the organization to its most successful year in a decade. She initiated an internship program to expose students to real estate careers and continues to mentor and advocate for women in the industry.

