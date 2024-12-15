Chief Executive Officer

Three Beats Consulting, Inc.

Sarah Joy Auda, CEO of Three Beats Consulting, Inc., is a dynamic leader with over two decades of experience in leadership and business development. Driven by a personal tragedy, she founded Three Beats Consulting in 2017 and created it with a mission to help individuals unlock their potential and create sustainable impact. Auda’s firm has developed hundreds of leadership programs across industries, supporting clients like Disney, Google and Amazon. Her expertise in strategic communication and leadership development has earned her recognition, including the 2024 Global Recognition Award for excellence in consulting. Through her speaking, coaching and writing efforts, Auda empowers diverse groups to embrace their uniqueness and achieve personal and professional growth.

