Partner | Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Rising Star

Sarah Moses, partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a prominent entertainment litigator representing media, entertainment and technology clients in complex copyright, trademark and First Amendment matters. She recently achieved a significant win for fitness entrepreneur Megan Roup against Tracy Anderson in a copyright and unfair competition dispute, securing dismissal and substantial attorneys’ fees. Moses also represents high-profile clients, including Logan Paul’s manager in the CryptoZoo NFT litigation and BMG Rights Management in copyright disputes. An authority on AI and intellectual property, she frequently speaks at industry conferences alongside top legal and media figures. Moses’ pro bono efforts include work with the LA County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, investigating “deputy gangs.”