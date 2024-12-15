Chief Executive Officer | Blind Children’s Center

Sarah Orth is the CEO of the Blind Children’s Center (BCC), bringing nearly 25 years of nonprofit leadership to the organization. Since taking the helm seven years ago she has been a transformative force, steering BCC through financial challenges and leading strategic changes that stabilized its operations. She secured a vital partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education, yielding over $2 million annually, which has strengthened BCC’s future. Orth also launched a $7-million capital campaign to renovate BCC’s historic facility, designed by Paul R. Williams, successfully rallying support from prominent foundations. Her empathetic leadership and commitment to the center’s mission have revitalized BCC, enabling it to serve visually impaired children and their families with renewed focus and resources.