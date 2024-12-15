President | Ballantines Public Relations

Sarah Robarts founded Ballantines Public Relations (BPR) in 2000, a luxury and lifestyle communications agency based in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, the Bay Area and London. Representing high-profile clients such as Marriott International, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and Amazon Prime Video, BPR has been recognized as one of L.A.’s top 50 PR firms by the Los Angeles Business Journal and has received multiple PRISM and Adrian Awards. Under Robarts’ leadership, BPR launched impactful partnerships, including the Marriott Bonvoy x Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and the Marriott Bonvoy collaboration with Fortnite, generating over 821 million impressions and groundbreaking media coverage. Her dedication extends to nonprofit work, partnering with organizations like Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Save the Elephants.