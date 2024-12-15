Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Sedina Banks is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP specializing in environmental law, including regulatory compliance and litigation. With decades of experience, she handles complex matters involving contaminated properties, CEQA, water and air quality and real estate transactions. Recognized as a leading expert, she has been listed in Southern California Super Lawyers from 2009 to 2023 and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in 2021 and 2022. Recently, Banks represented the city of Culver City in phasing out oil production in the Inglewood Oil Field, achieving a landmark settlement in December 2023. She co-developed a niche practice around Proposition 65 claims. She serves on the advisory board of the Roberts Environmental Center and mentors young attorneys through pro bono work, including a program with the Alliance for Children’s Rights.