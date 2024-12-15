Shahrzad Rezai

President | Geltman Industries

Shahrzad “Shari” Rezai, president and CEO of Geltman Industries since 1982, is dedicated to bridging cultures through art. Born in Iran and educated in the U.S. with a degree in business administration, her career journey began in interior and textile design, including a pivotal role at Mirak Furniture and Textiles in the 1980s. Passionate about social justice, she actively supports charities like The Omid Foundation and the Neuromuscular Disease Foundation. Through her company, Perfusion Events, she curates art exhibitions and produces concerts featuring prominent Iranian fusion artists such as Sussan Deyhim and Pallett. Notably, Rezai organized a 13-concert U.S. tour for Pallett in 2015. Her work reflects her commitment to celebrating art, music and cultural awareness while fostering community and supporting disadvantaged youth.