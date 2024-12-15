(Ashley Randall Photography/Ashley Randall Photography)

Director of Content Marketing | Crexi

Shanti Ryle is the director of content marketing at Crexi, where she leads content strategy, delivering valuable market insights and industry reports for the commercial real estate (CRE) sector. As executive producer of “The Crexi Podcast,” she curates expert discussions featuring brokers, investors and developers, enhancing industry understanding. Ryle recently partnered with GlobeSt.’s Women of Influence Conference to highlight female leaders in CRE. Before joining Crexi, she worked in content marketing across several fast-growing SaaS companies including Snap, Weedmaps and HopSkipDrive, where she developed her expertise in crafting high-impact content that drives engagement and delivers value across various digital and traditional marketing verticals. Her work with these and other companies has been featured in notable outlets such as Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.