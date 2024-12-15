Founding Attorney

Appelbaum Law

Sharon Appelbaum is the founding attorney of Appelbaum Law and a nationally recognized trial lawyer. With over 10 years leading her firm, she represents clients in complex state and federal cases, securing significant victories, including defending clients facing life imprisonment and exonerating a police officer before charges were filed. Previously, Appelbaum served as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, handling high-profile cases involving cybercrime, fraud and domestic violence. She also worked with the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking (CAST), advocating for survivors of human trafficking. She is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and a Top 100 Lawyer with National Trial Lawyers and remains active in community service and mentoring.