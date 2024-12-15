Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer | AIRE Advisors

Founders/Entrepreneurs

With over 30 years in wealth management, Sharon Nassir is the co-founder and COO of AIRE Advisors, a boutique firm specializing in financial planning for ultra-high-net-worth clients. She played a pivotal role in launching AIRE One, a concierge service tailored for clients with $25 million-plus in assets, offering a comprehensive suite of services including estate planning, family governance and global asset allocation. Nassir’s approach to wealth management emphasizes personalized, client-centered strategies rather than generic models, setting AIRE apart in the industry. Previously a VP at Merrill Lynch, she provided bespoke solutions for high-net-worth clients, gaining deep expertise in wealth management. She is also a strong advocate for financial literacy, frequently speaking at events like The Flexx, where she empowers women to take control of their financial futures and investment strategies.