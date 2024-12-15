Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Sharre Lotfollahi is an IP litigation partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Los Angeles, known for her expertise in complex technology cases involving patents, trade secrets and more. She has contributed to high-stakes victories, including a landmark $4-billion defense win for Samsung and Applied Materials, and a $40-million trade secret victory for Comet Group. Lotfollahi frequently leads damages and forensic analysis in trials, achieving impactful results. Beyond litigation, she is an adjunct professor at UCLA School of Law and leads pro bono cases, securing a multi-million-dollar settlement for low-income tenants and receiving the ACLU’s Advocates for Justice Award. Active in the community, she serves on the board of Neighborhood Legal Services of LA County and is a member of Kirkland’s Pro Bono Management Committee.

