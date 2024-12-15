(Sarah Shen Photo)

President, Fandoms & Franchises

42West

Shawna Lynch, an award-winning communications strategist, is renowned for energizing audiences through major intellectual properties and client initiatives. She has represented leading entertainment companies like Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, DC, Netflix and Warner Bros., crafting impactful earned media campaigns. Over the past two years, Lynch has expanded the consumer products division, supporting 13 clients at 2023’s San Diego Comic-Con, setting an agency record. Co-leading major campaigns, she launched Funko’s Pop! Yourself line, allowing personalized products, which surpassed sales projections and became a nationwide success. She has also driven campaigns for Netflix’s launch, DC’s Wonder Woman and Batman anniversaries, Universal’s Jurassic World and notable reunions such as MGM’s Raging Bull, winning Ragan’s Best Campaign of the Year and Fox’s Sound of Music.

