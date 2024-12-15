Chief Executive Officer SHELTON WILDER | Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

Shelton Wilder, CEO of SHELTON WILDER | Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, is a prominent real estate leader deeply committed to community involvement. She serves on the board of PS Arts, co-chairs the Express Yourself event and leads activities with her team to engage the community. Wilder actively supports Alexandria House, providing holiday gifts for families and organizing festive events. She also contributes to the Clare Foundation. Through her popular social media series, “Wilder Wednesdays,” she connects with her community, featuring local businesses and personalities. As a member of REALM, an elite networking group of top agents, Wilder also leads local networking groups and women’s support groups for entrepreneurs, offering her team marketing resources to host their own events.