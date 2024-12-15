Partner

Sherry E. Jackman is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP specializing in environmental law. With extensive expertise in federal and state environmental statutes, she advises clients on complex issues involving CERCLA, RCRA, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, CEQA and Proposition 65. Elevated to partner recently, Jackman has led several high-profile environmental litigation cases in the past two years, developing a niche practice around Prop 65 claims. She serves as chair of the board of directors for the Coalition for Clean Air, advocating for improved air quality in California. A guest lecturer at UCLA School of Law and USC Gould School of Law, she is recognized by Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for her leadership in environmental law.

