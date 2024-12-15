(@PhotosAntonio)

Founder & Co-CEO | Sigma Beauty

Consumer Goods & Retail

As founder and co-CEO of Sigma Beauty, Simone Xavier brings a unique blend of science and creativity to the beauty industry, making her a transformative force. Originally a veterinary medicine professor, she co-founded Sigma Beauty in 2009, applying her scientific expertise to design pioneering beauty tools like the Sigma Brush Cleaning Mat and the 3DHD Kabuki Brush. In recent years, Xavier has expanded Sigma’s market reach internationally and introduced products like the Skin Perfector Hydrating Tint, catering to the demand for skincare-infused makeup. An advocate for STEM education, she supports programs that empower young women and underrepresented groups. Her leadership, known for fostering an inclusive and collaborative culture, continues to drive Sigma Beauty’s success and set new industry standards.