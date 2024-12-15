CEO & Founder | Platform Public Relations

Siri Garber founded Platform Public Relations in 1998, launching the careers of talents like LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Shameik Moore. During the pandemic, she pivoted to signing international talent and entered the K-pop music scene, representing artists such as The Boys and Ateez. Amid industry challenges like the recent strike, Garber worked tirelessly to keep her firm running and staff employed. Active in charitable causes, she works with organizations like Creative Community for Peace and Artists Against Antisemitism. She mentors students at Notre Dame High School and supports animal rights activists. Recognized for her dedication, Garber will be featured in NY Moves’ upcoming book showcasing power women of the last 20 years.

