CEO & Founder | My Private Professor

Sona Shah, founder of My Private Professor (MPP), created a model to provide high-quality tutoring while supporting underserved students. Leveraging her experience in business litigation and tutoring, she built MPP to offer academic resources through top university tutors, with each hour giving back to students in need. During COVID-19, MPP pivoted to a B2B model, partnering with corporations to provide tutoring as an employee benefit, easing family stress and supporting working parents. MPP collaborates with nonprofits to offer free tutoring to homeless students, ensuring equitable support across all circumstances. Shah’s commitment extends beyond MPP; she leads with over a decade of nonprofit board experience, including roles with the Tustin Public Schools Foundation and Orangewood Foundation. She has received accolades such as Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee.