Co-Founder & Chairman | Avant Executive Search & Talent Advisory

Sonia Prais, co-founder and chairman of Avant Executive Search & Talent Advisory, is an extraordinary leader and a driving force in the executive search industry. Her exceptional contributions have left a lasting impact on the retail, beauty and lifestyle sectors and her leadership within the community has made her a standout figure across California. Prais began her illustrious career as president of Claridge Search & Consulting, building the firm into a global powerhouse across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Her expertise in talent relocation, succession planning and organizational restructuring has earned her the trust of iconic brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Ralph Lauren and Topshop. In 2017, Prais joined Ward Howell International as a partner in the retail, beauty and lifestyle practice group, further extending her impact.