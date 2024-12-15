(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Partner, Chair of the Family Law Department | Reuben Raucher & Blum

Stephanie Blum, a certified family law specialist with over 25 years of experience, is widely recognized as one of California’s leading divorce attorneys. As partner and chair of the family law department at Reuben Raucher & Blum, she skillfully navigates complex family law matters, balancing strategic mediation with vigorous courtroom advocacy when necessary. Blum has been honored as a Southern California Super Lawyer and featured in media outlets like Entertainment Tonight, Variety and the Los Angeles Daily Journal. Committed to pro bono work, she provides legal support to victims of domestic violence through the Harriet Buhai Foundation. Blum’s recent successes include securing favorable outcomes in high-conflict child support cases, grandparent visitation disputes and domestic violence custody cases, consistently prioritizing her clients’ needs.