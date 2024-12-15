‘Exposure Gaps’ Run Rampant for Next Generation of Women in STEM Fields

The “2024 Female Students and STEM Report” highlights career exposure gaps among female students in in-demand STEM jobs and offers solutions to bridge these gaps.

The study was produced by YouScience, a technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers in collaboration with Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL), a pioneering initiative dedicated to reshaping high school education to better align with the demands of the modern workforce.

The career exposure gap identifies the mismatch between students’ abilities and interests, revealing overlooked career options. This analysis is based on anonymized data from 233,000 female middle and high school students in the United States collected in 2023.

Women play a crucial role in filling high-paying, in-demand STEM careers. Yet, they account for just 34% of the STEM workforce. The report reveals that significant exposure gaps are experienced by female students beginning in middle school and continuing through high school.

Key highlights from the report show females are experiencing:

• An 87% exposure gap in advanced manufacturing careers – a field projected to have 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030• An 87% exposure gap in computer and technology professions – this includes careers like computer programmers, software developers, information cybersecurity analysts and more

• A 55% exposure gap in architecture & construction careers – this is problematic as the housing shortage worsens and the industry’s value is expected to rise 32% from $580 billion to $2.4 trillion by 2030

• A 30% exposure gap in health science careers – which include careers in dental, which is experiencing a nationwide worker shortage

• A 22% exposure gap in engineering – next-generation skill sets for engineers are critically lacking, risking nearly one in three engineering roles remaining unfilled annually through at least 2030

“The persistent career exposure gaps highlighted in the report underscore a critical need for enhanced guidance and support for female students in STEM-related fields. Our data-driven insights reveal significant disparities that must be addressed to cultivate a diverse and skilled workforce prepared for the demands of the future economy,” said Amy Miller-Weiland, vice president of professional services and learning and development at YouScience.

“The solutions outlined in this report must be applied promptly. We can no longer overlook young women who have the aptitude but have not been exposed to these opportunities,” said Cheryl Carrier, executive director at Ford Next Generation Learning. “We are now equipped with the knowledge to do better, so we must.”

Addressing the career exposure gap for female students requires aptitude discovery that helps guide each student toward personalized educational and career opportunities that best suit their abilities.

