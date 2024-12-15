Empowering Women, Innovating Marketing: Reflections from the LA Times Studios 2024 Inspirational Women Awards

Rate it -

On November 14, I had the privilege of attending the LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards.

This event honored the achievements of women leaders whose visionary work is shaping the future of business and inspiring the next generation of women leaders.

It was a privilege to attend the event alongside inspiring nominees, including my colleague and Phonexa’s Chief Experience Officer, Chelsey Reynolds.

Recognition is uncomfortable and meaningful; it sparks a deeper question: How can we harness recognition to inspire and empower others? For me, success is never a solo endeavor – it takes a village, an army, and an extraordinary marketing team. These are the people who support us, uplift us, and often guide us through our most pivotal moments of growth. On that day, I was joined by my all-female, U.S.-based marketing team – a group that has been both my foundation and my driving force – and our senior leadership team.

Here are some of the key moments and reflections that stood out.

Innovation and Inclusion: The Heart of Phonexa

Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed and embraced evolving definitions of innovation and female empowerment, each shaping my understanding of their transformative potential. At Phonexa, this transformation comes to life through the unique perspectives and collaboration of a truly diverse team, where innovation is not just encouraged – it’s foundational.

That’s also what drives us at Phonexa to lead the way with enterprise-grade tracking and automation for performance marketers. Our platform seamlessly integrates call tracking, lead management and email and SMS campaigns, optimizing every stage of the consumer journey. But platform and software innovation at Phonexa goes beyond technical achievement – it embodies a core pillar of our culture: delivering measurable results as a team while empowering our clients to confidently navigate the complexities of modern marketing.

Our leadership team exemplifies our values, with women holding key roles that shape our vision and propel our success. This recognition from the LA Times Studios awards affirmed what I’ve always believed: Empowering women doesn’t just uplift individuals – it creates opportunities for entire organizations to flourish.

This belief also inspired the panel I moderated, “Breaking Through Barriers: Women Leading Marketing Innovation,” a conversation about how women are redefining success in our industry. The discussion reflected Phonexa’s culture, which champions diversity, innovation, and empowerment. By creating spaces for women to lead and share their experiences, we reinforce our commitment to shaping a more inclusive and forward-thinking industry where collaboration and diverse perspectives drive meaningful change.

How Women Break Through Barriers, Drive Marketing Innovation

I had the privilege of moderating the “Breaking Through Barriers: Women Leading Marketing Innovation” panel, joined by accomplished leaders including Narine Galstian, CMO of SADA; Andrea Bras, VP of Product Marketing at Viant Technology; and Laura McHolm, Co-Founder of NorthStar Moving Company.

We discussed testing and integrating new technologies including AI, overcoming career challenges and wins, how we have pushed the envelope, often challenging the status quo, and the importance of mentorship and networks in driving personal and career advancement.

We also spoke about the importance of creating environments where teams feel empowered to take risks and embrace change. This message truly resonates. At Phonexa, we’ve really fostered a culture where innovation thrives. I shared how we empower our teams to explore new ideas, new applications and challenge the norm – what we have been taught isn’t always what we should continue to do. It’s how we continue to lead and really become the cornerstone of change, not only within our organizations but in our communities and beyond.

Mentorship also emerged as a key theme during the discussion. As women, we have a responsibility to lift others as we climb while acknowledging and learning from those who did the same for us. It was impactful to have my all-women, U.S.-based marketing team there to experience the discussion and to return to it.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Women in Technology and Business

The 2024 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards marked a pivotal moment in celebrating women’s leadership across industries. The event underscored the transformative impact that female leaders are having on the global business landscape and highlighted the importance of continued support for female entrepreneurs and executives.

Today’s aspiring professionals need visible and realistic examples of what’s possible alongside mentorship to help them achieve their goals.

As women continue to take on leadership roles across industries, we’re redefining what effective leadership looks like. It’s about creating results, championing innovation and ensuring that those who come after us have even more opportunities to succeed.

The awards event was a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and the work that remains to be done. As I look to the future, my focus remains on creating impact through innovative marketing leadership, through the development of emerging leaders and through fostering environments where diverse teams can shape the future.

Women in leadership are shaping the future of business and technology, and I’m proud to be part of that transformation, not just for myself, but for many other rising stars all around me.

-Talar Malakian Chief Marketing Officer Phonexa

