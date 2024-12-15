Women in 2024 Champion Rights and Representation

A majority of women globally are committed to advancing women’s rights and participation in government, according to a recent United Nations survey.

The We the Women survey reveals that despite facing a global backlash against women’s rights, 85% of more than 25,000 women surveyed across 185 countries expressed willingness to contribute to advancing their rights.

Sixty percent believe that women’s representation in leadership roles in their respective countries will improve over the next decade. Moreover, more than two-thirds of women worldwide assert the necessity of enhanced representation in leadership positions at both national and global levels to influence the future. An overwhelming 85% of women identify themselves as advocates for women’s rights.

“This survey shows that even in the face of persistent pushback to advancing women’s rights and representation, women everywhere are showing determination and commitment to affect change and to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals,” said United Nations Deputy Secretary- General Amina J. Mohammed. “Women know that it is imperative to have a seat at the table and have decision-making power to get things done.”

“We started the We the Women Campaign to encourage women and girls worldwide to serve as role models and leaders,” said German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze. “To shine a light on women’s stories and how they broke through glass ceilings. To unlock the potential of every girl to improve her own life and her community. I am deeply impressed by the incredible number of women from all around the globe who have participated in the survey. They show that women around the world are calling for change and are willing to act.”

Climate and Conflict Are Top Concerns

Despite optimism, significant challenges lie ahead. Roughly half of the women surveyed cite climate change, economic insecurity and gender inequality as major concerns. A striking 86% of women globally anticipate being affected by climate change or foresee its impact on their health due to deteriorating air and water quality and increased occurrences of natural disasters.

Women identified several barriers to realizing their potential, with mental health being a primary concern cited by 46%, followed closely by family and childcare responsibilities (42%), gender inequality in household tasks (41%), inadequate access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (29%) and domestic violence (27%).

On the issue of technology and artificial intelligence, about twice as many (45%) view it as an opportunity rather than a threat, but women expect negative effects in certain areas of life. Two-thirds of women think AI is positive for their education, while less than one-third believe it can have a positive effect on their security and civil liberties.

More than two-thirds of the survey’s respondents said women should have more leadership positions in international organizations and national and local governments (69%) and that greater efforts are needed to collect women’s voices and aspirations regularly (48%) and have more consultations with women’s networks on global matters (41%).

