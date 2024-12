Vice President of Quality

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare/Life Sciences

Suparna Mishra Sarkar, vice president of quality at Armata Pharmaceuticals, brings over 14 years in GMP environments to her role, overseeing quality for clinical-stage bacteriophage therapeutics. Starting at Armata as associate director of quality assurance in 2020, she rapidly advanced, now ensuring Phase 1 and 2 trials meet stringent regulatory standards. Sarkar previously served as director of quality assurance at CSL Behring and Calimmune, where she established critical quality systems. A published scientist, she holds a Ph.D in pathobiology and is pursuing an M.B.A. to enhance her leadership capabilities. Recognized by the ASQ for excellence, Sarkar balances her career with community involvement, such as launching a professional women’s hiking group and contributing to local schools.