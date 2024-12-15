Co-Founder & CEO | The Help Group

Dr. Susan Berman is the co-founder and CEO of The Help Group, a pioneering nonprofit dedicated to special education and mental health services. With a career spanning over four decades, Dr. Berman’s leadership and vision have transformed The Help Group into one of the largest and most respected organizations of its kind in the U.S., serving over 6,000 individuals annually across California. She has developed a comprehensive network of services, including specialized schools, therapeutic and vocational programs, and telehealth services to reach underserved populations. Guided by her “windows not walls” philosophy, Dr. Berman emphasizes inclusion and opportunity for individuals with special needs. Her commitment has fostered collaboration among educators, policymakers and communities, creating a legacy of hope and empowerment for those she serves.