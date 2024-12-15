Advertisement

Susanne Cooper

President | Jensen Design and Survey

Susanne Cooper is the president of Jensen Design and Survey (JDS), a full-service engineering, planning and surveying company based in Ventura, California. As a civil engineer in a male-dominated field, she overcame stereotypes to establish her expertise. Cooper rose to management at a young age, leading teams and fostering their professional growth. At JDS, she developed mentorship programs and founded JDS-U, an internal resource for professional development, promoting a collaborative culture with high job satisfaction and low turnover. She successfully navigated the company through the challenges of COVID-19 and facilitated a merger with four similar firms to expand JDS’ reach. Cooper serves on the executive board of the Association of Water Agencies and is active with the Ventura Chamber of Commerce.

