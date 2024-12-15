Chief Marketing Officer | Phonexa

Talar Malakian, chief marketing officer at Phonexa, is a respected leader in marketing for SaaS and emerging tech. She leads Phonexa’s marketing and advertising efforts, driving significant growth through innovative strategies, such as account-based marketing that boosted lead quality and increased the marketing pipeline by 40% YoY without additional financials. Malakian launched the media brand Amplify, enhancing Phonexa’s digital engagement and brand visibility. Her leadership earned Phonexa the Overall SaaS Award in Marketing from APPEALIE. Actively contributing to the tech community, she empowers women in tech, highlighted by her role in Glendale Tech Week 2023. At MailCon 2024, Malakian addressed key industry challenges, showcasing her expertise. Previously, she led marketing strategies at Metaplex and RECUR.

