Advertisement

Tamaira Sandifer

Share via
A portrait of Tamaira Sandifer

Founder & CEO | Studio T Arts & Entertainment

Tamaira “Miss Tee” Sandifer, founder of Studio T Arts & Entertainment, is a leader in youth empowerment and the arts. Since 2005, she has transformed Studio T from a dance studio into a nonprofit that mentors underserved youth, reaching over 880,000 nationwide. Inspired by her own experiences in an opportunity-scarce environment, Sandifer founded Studio T to showcase the economic and emotional power of the arts, media and entrepreneurship. She has pioneered integrating arts education with social/emotional learning (SEL) and is set to launch a mobile app to expand access to her distance learning platform, PasstoClass.com. Sandifer’s contributions have been recognized through numerous accolades, including California Woman of the Year and Forbes Culture 50 Champion.

Advertisement