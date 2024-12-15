Tamaira Sandifer

Founder & CEO | Studio T Arts & Entertainment

Tamaira “Miss Tee” Sandifer, founder of Studio T Arts & Entertainment, is a leader in youth empowerment and the arts. Since 2005, she has transformed Studio T from a dance studio into a nonprofit that mentors underserved youth, reaching over 880,000 nationwide. Inspired by her own experiences in an opportunity-scarce environment, Sandifer founded Studio T to showcase the economic and emotional power of the arts, media and entrepreneurship. She has pioneered integrating arts education with social/emotional learning (SEL) and is set to launch a mobile app to expand access to her distance learning platform, PasstoClass.com. Sandifer’s contributions have been recognized through numerous accolades, including California Woman of the Year and Forbes Culture 50 Champion.