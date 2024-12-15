The Membership Manager | The KINN

As membership manager at The KINN, Taylor Fedorenko is dedicated to fostering a collaborative community for conscious entrepreneurs and leaders in Los Angeles. The KINN, based in Venice, CA, goes beyond being a workspace - it’s a network where members are inspired to pursue purpose-driven work and make a positive impact. Fedorenko is passionate about cultivating authentic relationships and supporting members in their growth journeys through impactful events and meaningful connections. With a bachelor’s degree in business/ corporate communications from California State University - East Bay, where she was active in the American Marketing Association, she brings a strong foundation in communication and community-building to her role. Fedorenko’s background reflects her commitment to helping others thrive in an environment centered on innovation and shared values.

