Partner

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Taylor Hathaway- Zepeda is a partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. She represents multiple companies across various industries, focusing on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments and corporate governance. With extensive experience in media, entertainment and technology, Hathaway-Zepeda has advised on various high-profile transactions such as the formation of The North Road Company, Universal Pictures’ partnerships and The Chernin Group’s investments. A sixth-generation Angeleno, she serves on the boards of the California Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. Within her firm, she is widely recognized for her mentorship and leadership, serving on several committees, including the business development and diversity committees.

