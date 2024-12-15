President & CEO | Global LA

Terri L. Batch is the president and CEO of Global LA, a public-private partnership promoting Los Angeles’ diverse business climate globally and fostering foreign investment and international collaboration in the region. With over two decades at the U.S. Department of Commerce, she most recently served as director of the Global Diversity Export Initiative. She led the Global Design & Construction Team and was the inaugural team leader for the Global China Team. Batch founded B-BOLD, an employee resource group focused on diversity and inclusion and served as an export advisor to the Minority Business Development Agency. Recognized with Bronze and Silver Medal Awards, she recently received the William E. Morton Memorial Award for her trailblazing initiatives supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.