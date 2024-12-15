President | Minds Matter Southern California

Tina Admans is the president and co-founder of Minds Matter Southern California, established in 2010 to help high-achieving students from underrepresented communities pursue college education. Under her leadership, the organization has grown from serving 11 students to supporting 84 high school students and 65 college freshmen, while building strong partnerships with the Dodgers Foundation, Ednovate Charter Schools, LAUSD and Calibrate. Admans’ strategic focus has positioned Minds Matter as a leader in innovative college success programming, with plans to double student enrollment over the next four years. Before Minds Matter, she served as director of business operations at Marketplace (2015-2018), where she led long-term growth initiatives, and as senior project manager (2011-2015), optimizing financial reporting and operational efficiency.

