SVP of Finance and Operations

AuditBoard

Tina Yeh, senior vice president of finance and operations at AuditBoard, joined the company as its first finance hire in 2018, rapidly building the accounting and finance department from the ground up. Starting her career in PwC’s assurance practice and later working at Cornerstone OnDemand, she honed her skills in scalable process development, which she now leverages at AuditBoard. Under Yeh’s leadership, AuditBoard has grown from 40 employees to over 800 across North America and the U.K. She leads a team of 25, overseeing operations, finance, accounting and strategic scaling initiatives to support the company’s continued growth. Her commitment to leadership excellence played a crucial role in the efficient diligence and close of AuditBoard’s recent acquisition by Hg.