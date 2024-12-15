(Tricia Meyer)

Founder & Managing Attorney and Co-Founder

Meyer Law and The Clever Baby

Tricia Meyer, founder & managing attorney at Meyer Law and co-founder of The Clever Baby, is a business lawyer and entrepreneur who has supported thousands of companies, from startups on Shark Tank to Fortune 500 firms. With Meyer Law recognized as one of the fastest-growing U.S. law firms, her expertise spans tech and innovation sectors, mentoring companies at incubators like 1871 and Techstars. Honored on Forbes’ Next1000 list and as a Best Lawyer in America, Meyer’s entrepreneurial spirit also led to The Clever Baby, where she created the patented teether-dispenser Jet, now available through major retailers. A mother of six, she balances her roles as a lawyer, inventor and mentor, exemplifying her passion for business and family.

