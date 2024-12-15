Tuyet Cynthia Jerald

SVP, Senior Treasury Management Consultant | Umpqua Bank

With two decades in financial services, Tuyet Jerald is a leading force at Umpqua Bank, transforming financial management for Southern California businesses. As a senior treasury management consultant, she delivers tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance cash flow and provide critical safeguards against fraud and cyber threats. Known for her deep expertise in cybersecurity, Jerald established a reputation as a trusted advisor, implementing proactive strategies that protect clients’ financial data in an evolving digital landscape. Her commitment extends beyond banking: she leads free seminars on cybersecurity for local business owners and collaborates with Regional Harbor Center and Creative Solutions for Hope to provide developmental resources for special needs children. Jerald’s initiatives not only fortify businesses but also uplift her community.

