Global Senior Vice President, Head Of Consumer Marketing | Pluto Tv

Entertainment

Valerie Kaplan is the global senior vice president and head of consumer marketing for Pluto TV. Since joining Pluto TV in 2023, she has revolutionized the company’s marketing strategy, focusing on a human-first approach that sets Pluto TV apart in the competitive streaming industry. Her ‘Programmed by Humans’ campaign highlighted the platform’s real-life content curators, generating over 2 billion impressions and increasing brand engagement. Kaplan also launched Pluto TV’s inaugural Super Bowl commercial in 2024, introducing a refreshed brand identity. Previously, she played a key role at Hulu in doubling its subscriber base. She holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and is dedicated to mentoring underrepresented talent in the industry.

