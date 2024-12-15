(Dr. Michael Willens)

Partner | Lagerlof, LLP

Vanessa Terzian, partner at Lagerlof, LLP, is an esteemed estate and tax planning attorney, adjunct professor of wills and trusts at Southwestern Law School and a Rising Star recognized by Super Lawyers. She began her career as a trust officer at Wells Fargo, where she gained insight into how poor estate planning can impact families financially and emotionally. This experience inspired Terzian to establish her own practice, later merging with Lagerlof, LLP, where she specializes in estate planning, probate and trust administration. Known for her understanding of the needs of growing families, she crafts strategic, cost-effective estate plans tailored to clients’ unique goals. She is also a board director for the La Cañada Education Foundation and a dedicated community member, raising funds for various charitable causes.