President & CEO

Exceptional Children’s

Foundation (ECF)

Education/Nonprofit/Government

Veronica Arteaga is the president and CEO of Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF), leading a $28-million nonprofit serving nearly 4,000 individuals with special needs annually. As the first woman in this role in ECF’s 78-year history, she oversees a staff of 375 across 14 service sites in Los Angeles County. With over 16 years of experience in social services, Arteaga previously served as chief program officer for Wayfinder Family Services. She is a dedicated advocate for inclusion and equity, developing ECF’s 2023-2026 Strategic Plan to enhance services and sustainability. She also serves on the board of directors for the Association of Community Human Services Agencies and is active in the Culver City Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Council.