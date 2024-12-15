Vice President of Sales

Laserfiche

Vicki VanValin has over two decades of experience across the technology industry, spanning software, hardware and professional services in both direct and channel sales. Her professional background includes leading sales teams and initiatives at companies looking to launch new, innovative products and services, reach new markets, accelerate adoption and grow value for partners and customers. VanValin is passionate about solving challenges with leading-edge technology solutions and using data to optimize the customer experience. In February 2024, she was named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list. Her leadership of the Laserfiche sales team also contributed strongly to Laserfiche being named a leader in the 2024 Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for Content Services and Collaboration.