Sr. Director, Compliance, Risk & Information Security

FloQast

Vicky LeVay, with 20 years in finance and accounting, is the senior director of compliance at FloQast. A first-generation college graduate, she earned her B.S. in business leadership magna cum laude from Vanguard University. LeVay’s career includes project management roles at Sungard, Breitburn Management and Slalom, focusing on compliance and risk. Joining FloQast in 2020 during the pandemic, she built the compliance department from scratch, achieving significant certifications like SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001. She created an agile international privacy program, supporting FloQast’s global expansion. LeVay also champions women in the workplace, designing leadership programs and speaking at industry events like IAPP. She initiated a veteran mentorship program at a previous firm through Hiring Our Heroes.

