EVP - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief People Officer

Hanmi Bank

Vivian Kim is the general counsel, corporate secretary and chief people officer at Hanmi Bank. With 13 years of legal experience, she has played a pivotal role in advancing Hanmi’s governance and communication strategies. Kim has led initiatives like updating investor materials, launching the bank’s Credit Trainee Program and enhancing employee benefits. Active in the community, she serves on the board of the Korean American Bar Association of Southern California and the Koreatown Youth and Community Center. Her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocacy for diversity within the workplace have made her a key figure in the financial sector. Kim is a sought-after speaker on diversity and leadership in the legal field.

