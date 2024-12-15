President & Chief Creative Officer Unique Image, Inc.

Wafa Kanan is the visionary president and chief creative officer of Unique Image, Inc., a Los Angeles-based boutique brand marketing agency founded in 1997. Known for reshaping corporate brand DNA, her strategic approach has earned accolades including Emmy, Telly and PRNEWS awards for her impactful campaigns, such as those supporting COVID-19 heroes. Recently, Kanan expanded into film production with Awakenings, her poetry-inspired short film, which has been selected in over 40 festivals worldwide. A dedicated philanthropist, she founded the ALO Cultural Foundation, supporting over 100 nonprofits and providing millions of meals to those in need in Lebanon. Kanan’s extensive work in the marketing field reflects a deep commitment to creativity, empowerment and global impact.

