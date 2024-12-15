Psychotherapist, Retired Clinical Professor of Social Work and Associate Dean of Curriculum Development & Author

Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work

Dr. Wendy Smith, retired clinical professor and associate dean at USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, emphasizes the link between early childhood trauma and criminal behavior. Supported by the CDC’s 2019 report showing over 60% of U.S. adults experienced at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE), she notes the human capacity for change despite trauma. Dr. Smith’s research included interviews with 29 incarcerated individuals, revealing deep emotional scars and paths to transformation. One powerful interview highlighted a man who, imprisoned at 17 and later became a grandfather, described his tumultuous journey shaped by a traumatic childhood and newfound faith. Dr. Smith’s book, Youth Leaving Foster Care, and academic contributions are essential resources in social work education and trauma-informed practice.