CEO & Founder

Prjkt Restaurant Group

Alicia Cox, founder and CEO of Prjkt Restaurant Group, has helped redefine beachfront dining along California’s vibrant coastline. While her innovation and drive have led her to open multiple notable SoCal restaurants, and even release her own wine label, she has found her niche in creating elevated seaside dining experiences. Last year, Cox opened Sahara’s Sandbar & Pizza, a dining destination right on the beach with a 120-foot seated counter overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Named after her daughter, a key element of this location is a giveback component to Irvine-based Families Forward, with every single pizza purchased giving $1 to the Orange County-based nonprofit helping families at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Last year, she and her team donated nearly $4,000 to Families Forward.