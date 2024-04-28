Managing Director, Orange County & Inland Empire

Colliers

Amanda Spangler joined Colliers in 2021 as managing director for the Inland Empire and Orange County offices. She and Jodie Poirier, executive managing director and Greater Los Angeles market leader, became the first female duo to oversee a global commercial real estate services company’s operations in the Greater Los Angeles region. Spangler places great emphasis on growth, focusing on organic growth through her sales professional’s business plans and unique client opportunities and offerings. With oversight of 70 brokerage professionals across two offices, she focuses on business development, service delivery enhancement and talent recruitment. She prioritizes organic growth by aligning sales professionals’ business plans with client needs and anticipates market demands. Spangler emphasizes elevated client care, tailoring solutions to meet specific client goals, fostering strategic relationships and achieving successful outcomes.