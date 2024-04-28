President

Career Education Foundation

Dr. Amy Choi-Won, a distinguished leader in public education in North Orange County, has significantly enhanced access and equity for thousands of students. Her roles in various school foundations and community groups have equipped students, teachers and parents for success. As president of the Career Education Foundation (CEF), Dr. Choi- Won fosters partnerships to elevate student learning experiences. She connects stakeholders, including business leaders and elected officials, with high-quality career technical education (CTE) programs at the North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (NOCROP), benefiting over 14,000 students annually. She pioneers inclusive, innovative initiatives to expand educational opportunities and challenge the notion of college as the sole path to success. Through strategic networking, Dr. Choi-Won enhances career-focused learning experiences, preparing students for evolving job markets. Her commitment extends to underserved communities, facilitating scholarships and resources for students facing barriers.

