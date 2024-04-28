Founder & Executive Director

Bloom Foundation

Andi Kay created the Bloom Foundation to address the emotional toll of bullying, drawing from her own experiences and the lack of tailored support. Collaborating with therapists, she developed curricula to empower girls with emotional intelligence and resilience. Kay initiated an internship program, journaling workshops and partnered with numerous youth-serving organizations. She advocates for a holistic approach to combating bullying, emphasizing healing and education over prevention alone. Through speaking engagements and social media outreach, Bloom educates and supports thousands of followers. Kay’s vision extends to transforming anti-bullying policies and laws, aiming for schools to better aid students in processing and healing from bullying. Her dedication underscores the mission to create a kinder world by empowering educators and students.

