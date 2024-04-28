President & CEO

Beyond Blindness

Angie Rowe, CEO of Beyond Blindness, has transformed the organization in just four years, leading it through rebranding and introducing innovative programs to support children with disabilities. With over 25 years in the nonprofit sector, she leveraged her expertise to expand the organization’s vision and reach, including forming the Ophthalmic Advisory Board to secure additional funding and expertise. Under Rowe’s leadership, Beyond Blindness opened a remodeled campus and launched a Teachers of the Visually Impaired training program to future-proof its services. Her five-year strategic plan aims to reach 2,680 children and families by 2027, with the organization already surpassing its first-year objectives. Beyond her professional role, Rowe advocates for policies supporting the visually impaired community and serves on multiple boards, including California Agencies for the Blind and Visually Impaired and First Five Orange County.